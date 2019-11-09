“Dine for the Wind” event to benefit wildlife preservation

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA–One Northeast Oklahoma casino is helping preserve a facility that protects indigenous species of wildlife.

Buffalo Run and Casino and Resort is getting ready for its annual “Dine for the Wild” event. The fundraiser will be held Saturday to benefit the Wild Heart Ranch non-profit organization located in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Each year, they help about 3,000 animals in the wild who have been injured. To help with this initiative, they are asking for people to come out to the enjoy the event.

“It starts at 2 o’clock, doors open at 2,” explained Advertisign and Publicity Coordinator. “We’ll have live and silent auction going on. We’ll have black jack charities going on in here Ali Coleen who’s Garth Brooks’ daughter will be performing tomorrow around 6, so it will be a whole day and evening of entertainment.”

All proceeds from the night will benefit the Wild Heart Ranch organization.

Tickets are available onsite and online.