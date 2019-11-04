Digital drivers licenses launch in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Through the launch of a new program, drivers in Oklahoma now have access to use a digital drivers license as a form of identification.

Individuals can access their digital license using the Oklahoma Mobile ID app, which is available through Google Play and the App Store.

For Oklahomans interested in using the service, you must have your physical drivers license available to update the current information for the app.

A select group of people in the state have been testing the app during the past 5 months.

There are security measures put in place to protect your identity with the app.

This includes using a pin to access your information and facial recognition technology.