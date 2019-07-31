Digger Specialties moves to Carthage, close to being fully operational

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A new manufacturing plant in Carthage is close to being fully operational.

Digger Specialties used to be in Sarcoxie, but needed better utilities to operate. The company does powder coating and they say that product is in need across the United States. They expect to produce a lot of materials. Right now, they have just under 35 employees, but by next year they hope to have 100.

“We’re a fence and railing company, we have two powder coating lines in a cooperate office in Indiana and we’ve added a third here in Carthage and we are working on getting that up and running. We’re in phase one right now, we’re working on getting all the components ready and the equipment set up, the infrastructure, working on all of that.” Ed Jones, Plan Manager

The company is based out of Indiana, but has operations across the United States.