Different things you can use a Redbud Tree for

Southwest Missouri –Many people know of the Redbud Tree as having bright red flowers, but did you know those flowers are edible?

KSN’s Joie Bettenhausen explains the process of making jelly from this native Missouri.

Robert Balek, University Of Missouri Extension Horticulture Field Specialist, says, “Redbud Trees are native to Missouri. Beautiful, small trees that flower in spring with reddish blooms. Redbuds are in the same family as peas and beans The legume family, the Fabaceae.”

These reddish, purple trees only flower for a short time and require little maintenance.

Balek adds, “Redbud Trees bloom for approximately two weeks, maybe a little bit longer, maybe a little less depending on the weather. They are small trees suitable for landscaping in almost any circumstance.”

Redbud flowers are edible and have a taste similar to peas.

Balek says, “You can use Redbud Flowers in salads. You can also make Redbud Jelly.”

For one Scammon resident, kayaking along lakes peaked his interest in making Redbud Jelly.

So, he convinced his family to help him make it during this time of social distancing.

Dylan Daniel, first time Redbud Jelly maker, says, “The way I got my daughter to climb trees and pull Redbud petals off, and she had a good time out in the woods. Kids don’t get outside much anymore. She had a great time, and my wife walked along with us and made fun of us.”

Daniel says it’s easy to make.

All you need is a few ingredients.

Dylan Daniel, says, “Just a matter of collecting enough petals, and then you steep them in hot water and refrigerate for 24 hours. Strain it out, boil it up, mix in some sugar packets, and [add] some lemon juice.”

Now that Daniel and his family enjoy this four state delicacy, they may experiment some more.

Dylan Daniel, adds, “Maybe we’ll get into making even different flavors like dandelion and all kinds of things.”

