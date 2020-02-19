Diamond Man Indicted for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Diamond, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Terry Lee Miksell

Terry Lee Miksell, 63, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Miksell on Jan. 28, 2020.

Miksell is charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of using the internet and a cell phone to attempt to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Facebook initiated two CyberTips in September 2019 after locating sexually explicit messages and images between Miksell and a 16-year-old victim, identified in court documents as Jane Doe. Miksell allegedly asked Jane Doe in Facebook Messenger chats to send him sexually explicit images and videos. She told investigators she sent those images and videos at his request.

Officers executed a search warrant at Miksell’s residence on Jan. 16, 2020, and seized several devices, including a cell phone. According to the affidavit, the cell phone contained a pornographic video of the child victim.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.