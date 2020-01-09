Diamond High School student wins Golden Lion Award

DIAMOND, Mo. — There’s a new winner of the Golden Lion Award – this time a part of the Wildcat Nation.

Sarah Henson, Diamond High School Student, said, “I’ve been pretty busy.”

Diamond student Sarah Henson has a jam packed senior year.

There’s school, homework, and sports.

“I play softball. My sister’s the coach, so that’s interesting at times.”

She’s the secretary for student council and the president of the high school business group DECA.

That leads to helping out with fundraisers, canned food drives, and an annual Rock-a-thon.

Donations from Diamond students give them the chance for a break during the school day.

“We set up rocking chairs and couches and play movies people bring in their PlayStations or Xboxes. We just kind of hang out for the day. And all the funds I raise from that go to Camp Quality.”

Which is a big focus for Sarah, who volunteers there.

It’s a Summer camp for kids with cancer.

“That week is all about them, being a kid again and not having to worry about their chemo or their treatments or their hospital stay – they just get to be a kid and have fun. And what’s really cool, no matter what the activity of the day, they find a way to adapt it so everyone can do it.”

It’s everything from time in the pool and bouncy houses to bonding with some resilient kids.

“And hear some of their stories was humbling and I wouldn’t trade being a part of it.

Diamond teacher Jennifer Gray is excited Sarah is being recognized with Golden Lion Award.

Jennifer Gray, Diamond Teacher, said, “Sarah has a heart of gold – she’s always willing to help people, steps up when asked.”

Sarah is planning ahead for graduation, starting with dual credit courses for college credit.

What that ultimately leads to is still up in the air.

“That’s the million dollar question. I really enjoy kids obviously to sum my plan right now is to be a child psychologist and specialize in developmental disabilities,” said Henson.