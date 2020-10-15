Diamond High School seniors decorate parking spaces

DIAMOND, Mo. — High school seniors around the country are decorating their parking spots with some very elaborate designs.

It’s a simple project — now turned into a community mural.

Zach Baird, High School Senior, said, “At first it was just one or two here and there, and now I’m getting three to five a day.”

Zach Baird is a senior at Diamond High School — using his senior parking spot as a chance to show support for local law enforcement.

“I like the attention being on the officers and law enforcement. I want them to get the acknowledgement and everything that they need cause they do a lot for our community and area and our country as a whole.”

Zach has been collecting badge numbers of current and former local officers. What started as just a handful has grown to more than a dozen numbers and it’s still growing. Even his friends are involved.

“I actually have friends that have family members in law enforcement, they’ve been reaching out to them, getting their numbers as well. Everyone’s been super supportive and it’s been pretty awesome these past couple of days.”

It’s even caught the attention of local law enforcement, who are grateful for what Zach has done for their community.

Chad Duehring, Newton County SGT, said, “It’s great because in this time of COVID, with what’s going on with the world today, it means a lot to have the respect of the younger generation, show their support for law enforcement.”

Zach hopes to continue working on the parking spot throughout his senior year.

“I’m going to try and update it every day. I’ll keep adding numbers as long as I get them rolling in,” said Baird.

Hoping that he will be able to let law enforcement know that he — and the community, support them.

“It’s not a lot but it’s what I can do.”