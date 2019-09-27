Diamond FFA educates youth on agriculture and food production industry

“They are always ready to learn and listen, so if you are excited for them and excited to teach them, they will always get something out of that,” explained Diamond FFA Vice President Emily Moore.

Moore and other FFA representatives teach elementary students at Diamond High School about the food they are eating and where it comes from.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to teach these students things they might not have at home like all the rest of us,” Moore continued. “Bringing up the farm life to kids that might not ever have the chance to see a part of ag ever again. It’s kind of neat to teach them all of the little roles about different animals and how we treat them and how we care for them.”

Students rotated through several interactive stations learning about different farm animals such as goats and horses and the safety while using farming equipment.

“If you just talk to them and you use big words, they will have no idea what you are saying,” said Diamond FFA President Kolby Jones. “So trying to connect with the kids at a younger age helps them realize when they get older what this really is.”

The goal is to teach children at a young age where their food comes from so when they get older, they can decide what food they want to eat.

“When you ask them in class where their food comes from, their answer is going to be from a grocery store and we want them to know that it’s a lot more to that,” Jones continued. “You have beef, pork, lamb, so we want to give them ideas of where their food comes from and different ideas of agriculture.”

“Hopefully later on down the line, they choose to make well-educated decisions for our community,” said Moore.

This is the 6th year FFA partnered with Diamond Elementary School.