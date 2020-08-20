Diamond church shows support for local educators

DIAMOND, Mo. — A local church shows their support for their community’s educators.

Each year before classes start, members of the First Baptist Church of Diamond hosts a lunch for staff and teachers in their school district.

But that’s not all the ministry is doing for Diamond schools.

They also donated a thousand water bottles, enough for every faculty, staff, and student in the district.

Ron Crow, Pastor, 1st Baptist Church of Diamond, said, “We’re community driven, we love our community, we love our teachers and our school system and we just want to let them know that we support them and that we’re praying for them, and they need our prayers, especially right now with all the fear and all this with Covid so we want them to know they’re encouraged and they’re prayed for.”

Crow says this 12th year for the luncheon.