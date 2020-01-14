Dialysis treatment coming to Labette Health

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health will begin offering dialysis treatment soon.

The hospital has purchased two Tablo dialysis machines for $85,000.

Doctors say they’ve talked about bringing dialysis to Parsons for quite some time, but technology had been one of the greatest limiting factors preventing it from happening.

They say now patients can stay local to get the treatment that they need.

Dr. John-Michael Watson, Chief Hospital Officer, Labette Health, said, “For our patients that’s a huge burden. Just to think about families locally having to, when their loved ones are hospitalized, having to drive usually an hour for any medical care that is on the in-patient side is just a big cost and you know burden for them across the board.”

Dr. Watson says if everything goes according to plan, the hospital plans to begin offering the services in May.