Developing: Searching Shoal Creek; Discarded Handgun from Weekend Assault

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin Police have enlisted the help of Newton Co Rescue & Recovery at Shoal Creek’s Low Water bridge Monday afternoon. Detectives are searching for a handgun thought to be used in a weekend assault.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us, this past Saturday, August 17, a male suffered, three, non life-threatening gunshot wounds at a Joplin location.

As detectives investigated they received information a handgun involved might have been discarded at Low Water Bridge.

The shooting occurred in Joplin on East 11th. However the victim was transported POV, privately owned vehicle, to an area hospital.

A juvenile is in custody regarding the shooting. No information is being released at this time regarding the under-age suspect.

Tipsters alerted us to the activity around 2:00 PM when the bridge was closed to traffic and a search in the water began.

This is a continuing investigation according to Capt Jimenez. Watch here for updates.