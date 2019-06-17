DEVELOPING: Reported shooting in Newton County under investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 this morning in rural Newton County, south of Redings Mill.

Crime scene tape now surrounds a residential home as detectives investigate the scene. More information to come as it becomes available.

Joplin News First EXCLUSIVE: According to a source, the shooter has been located. This will be a Newton County investigation.

To watch Joplin News First live at the location, click here.