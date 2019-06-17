News

DEVELOPING: Reported shooting in Newton County under investigation

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 this morning in rural Newton County, south of Redings Mill.

Crime scene tape now surrounds a residential home as detectives investigate the scene. More information to come as it becomes available. 

Joplin News First EXCLUSIVE: According to a source, the shooter has been located. This will be a Newton County investigation. 

