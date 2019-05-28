Despite recent flooding, Miami residents honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MIAMI, Okla. - Residents in Miami gather to pay tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, B.A.C.A., and many other volunteers honored fallen heroes at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami this past weekend. Scouts and volunteers walk the 86 acres looking for military markers to place a small American Flag on the graves of veterans.

On Monday, a ceremony featured singing, wreaths placed in honor of those lost, and veterans speaking about their experiences. About 150 people came out for the observance.

"Well, this is our history. Everybody out here has a story. We have about 20,000 people out here in our cemetery and everybody has a story, and this is celebrating the men and women that fought for our country," said Fred Billups, GAR Cemetery.

Cemetery workers say with recent flooding in the city, they are grateful to all those who came out to show their support.

