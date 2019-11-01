Deputies Seize Nearly 30 Grams of Meth

A call about possible suspicious activity led Cherokee County Sheriffs Deputies to seize a significant amount of methamphetamine on Friday afternoon.

The caller indicated several people were sitting in a car near an abandoned house outside of Galena.

During the course of their investigation, deputies located and seized nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Arrested at the scene were:

21-year-old Hunter Hayes-Bebee

36-year-old Daniel Joseph Willis

34-year-old Alicia Nicole Maize.

All three suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Possessing Meth with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hayes-Bebee faces an additional charge of Criminal Use of a Weapon, after he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

“This is a great example of how reporting potentially suspicious activity can lead to the disruption of criminal activity in our community,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

All three suspects remain in the Cherokee County Jail. Bond for Willis and Maize has been set at $32,000.00 each, while Hayes-Bebee is being held in lieu of $33,000.00 bond.