Deputies searching for 2 men in theft case

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2 men who ran from officers Wednesday morning.
They are searching in the area of SW 15th Lane, south of 126 Highway. They ask that if you see 2 men walking in the area to please call 911. And if you live around the area, they advise you lock your vehicles and secure your farm equipment.
Sheriff Mitchell Shaw says:
“Stolen equipment was located at that location and has been removed from the roadway. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and the Lamar Police Department have been searching the area.
K9 officer Toby Luce and Officer Robert Lawrence has been out searching a wooded area with K9 Hondo. At this time the subjects have not been found.”