MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. - Update: Dakota Crumb of Joplin has been taken into custody at this time.

Previous story: Authorities continue to search for a possibly armed robbery suspect after an early morning chase

A pursuit with multiple agencies began this morning in Newton County, and continued into McDonald County. Around 8 a.m., the McDonald County Sheriff's Office relocated the car around Missouri-76 and Elkhorn Lane.

Deputies took a female passenger into custody, but the male passenger ran into the woods. He is a suspect in a Joplin robbery.

The McDonald County Emergency Management describes him as a white male with some facial hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Deputies are looking in "east 76 & Elkhorn, Davis, or Beaver Road areas" in the county. He may be armed, so officials ask that you don't approach him and call 911 immediately if you see him, or contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at (417) 223-4319.