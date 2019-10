NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Native American communities nationwide will benefit from more than $270 million in grants to prevent acts of violence and crime.

Money given by the Department of Justice will also help 15 tribes in Oklahoma. Local tribes that received funding include the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma, Wyandotte Nation, and Cherokee Nation. These funds total to about $14 million.

Services this additional funding will help with include improving public safety and community policing.