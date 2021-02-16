Dept. of Health and Senior Services teams up with Area Agency on Aging

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri seniors still trying to track down doses of the covid-19 vaccine now have extra help.

The State Department of Health and Senior Services is teaming up with the Area Agency on Aging to make it easier for older patients to sign up for the shot as well as find a ride to the appointment. These patients in Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald County can call the Joplin Area Agency on Aging and staff will sign them up for the vaccine registry.

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging, said, “It’s just yes and no questions, health questions – very simple things to get initially registered.”

The program applies to any patient 65 and older as well as those 19 to 64 with qualifying health conditions. You can call the Joplin office at 417-781-7562.