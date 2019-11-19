Depression Screenings important in suicide prevention

JOPLIN, Mo. — A quick and simple test could make the world of difference for someone battling sadness and hopelessness.

It’s the next part of our series, the suicide crisis: prevention, information, and awareness — we learn more about a depression screening.

Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services at Ozark Center said, “People sometimes are a little hesitant to even talk about depression screening”

Fitzgerald says that’s often because they don’t know exactly what it is.

“It is an instrument that is a self-report instrument.”

A doctor will hand you a list of up to 20 questions to answer.

“It may say, ‘Have you been having difficulty doing things that you normally do?'”

At the Ozark Center, answers to those questions can help counselors understand what someone is going through and feeling.

“We use the Patient Health Questionnaire. It’s abbreviated, it’s called PHQ9. It has 9 questions, it’s geared for adults. There is an adolescent version for those that are youth.”

Fitzgerald’s hope is that a depression screening will be just as common as any other type of screening in a wellness exam.

“Why not check for depression? It’s very simple. It doesn’t require any type of X-ray, any type of radiology. it doesn’t require any type of blood or collection of anything at this point.”

She says unexplained stomach aches, or just not feeling quite right could be signs of depression.

It can impact quality of life — someone might not be enjoying themselves like they should.

“But the good news is, depression is very treatable. It responds to talk therapy. Sometimes people have medication that’s prescribed for them.”

Not every case of depression will turn into a suicide crisis — but a quick 30 minute or less screening could change your life.

“I think at the end of the day, all of us want a happy life, and for someone suffering from severe clinical depression, they’re just not able to enjoy life.”

Because the main goal of a depression screening is early detection — treating it as soon as possible, before it spirals into a mental health crisis.

“It’s my hope that we can talk openly and freely about this because depression impacts a lot of Americans, from childhood through that whole adult lifespan.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health and needs someone to talk to, we urge you to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-talk.

https://www.freemanhealth.com/ozarkcenter/