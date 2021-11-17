Department of Social Services doubling maximum heating bill assistance for Missouri residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri residents, needing help to keep the heat on this winter, will get an extra boost from the state.

The “Department of Social Services” is doubling the maximum amount to pay towards both heating and cooling bills. It can range anywhere from $306 to $990 — depending on the fuel source.

There’s also an increase to the “Energy Crisis Intervention Program,” which dropped the requirement of a shut-off notice.

“Senior citizens don’t want to get a shut-off notice — so we’ve never been able to help them with crisis funds before. And now we’ll be able to do that if they’ll just let us know that they need help paying their bill that is not in disconnect. They’ll be able to do that,” said Robyn Walker, Econ. Sec. Corp.

Those who have already qualified for energy assistance do not have to apply again. Those who need help, can find a link here.