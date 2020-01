STEELVILLE, Mo. (KOLR10) — The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for help to identify the person who dumped a deer along Highway AA.

The doe was wrapped in Saran Wrap and had a plastic bag taped around its head.

This happened just outside of Steelville, Missouri along Highway AA.

The deer had been shot and was dressed, but none of the meat was taken.

Call your local conservation agents at 417-256-7161 if you know what happened.