Denver votes to repeal pit bull ban

DENVER, Co., – On Tuesday, voters in Denver overwhelmingly voted to overturn the city’s 31-year-old pit bull ban. According to Denver’s election results page, Ballot Measure 2J passed with 65.1% voting to repeal the ban and 34.9% voting to keep the ban in place.

This vote means that Denver residents can now own up to two pit bulls if they obtain a breed-restricted permit, microchip the animal and comply with additional requirements set by Denver Animal Protection.

In February, Denver City Council voted 7-4 to repeal the ban. But Mayor Hancock vetoed the ordinance, saying in a letter he could not support the legislation because he believes it did not fully address “the very real risk to severe injury that can result from attacks from these particular dog breeds, especially should they happen to a child.”

Denver City Council did not have enough votes to override the veto, ultimately sending it to voters.

The new ordinance goes into effect Jan. 1, but Denver Animal Protection has already put in place an initial permitting process for pit bulls.

The law banning pit bulls in Denver was established in 1989 after 20 people had been attacked by the breed in the previous five years. One was a 3-year-old who died from the attack in 1986.

According to ballot data, the ban has cost the city of Denver more than $5.8 million to enforce.