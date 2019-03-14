Denim and Diamonds Gala returning to Fairland

FAIRLAND, Okla. - An annual event helping local teachers in Fairland is around the corner

The Denim and Diamonds Gala will recognize teachers.

All proceeds will go to a fund that helps teachers apply for grants to help in the classroom.

One of the biggest sources of donations is a huge auction that includes 5 Caribbean vacations.

The Fairalnd Public Schools Enrichment Foundation hosts the event.

It is scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at 6 pm at Williams Riverside in Fairland.

Tickets are 35 dollars each and can be purchased at Fairland National Bank and Grand Savings Bank.

For more ways to purcahase visit https://www.facebook.com/Fairland-Public-Schools-Enrichment-Foundation-1520648441549159/.

