Denim and Diamonds Gala returning to Fairland
FAIRLAND, Okla. - An annual event helping local teachers in Fairland is around the corner
The Denim and Diamonds Gala will recognize teachers.
All proceeds will go to a fund that helps teachers apply for grants to help in the classroom.
One of the biggest sources of donations is a huge auction that includes 5 Caribbean vacations.
The Fairalnd Public Schools Enrichment Foundation hosts the event.
It is scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at 6 pm at Williams Riverside in Fairland.
Tickets are 35 dollars each and can be purchased at Fairland National Bank and Grand Savings Bank.
For more ways to purcahase visit https://www.facebook.com/Fairland-Public-Schools-Enrichment-Foundation-1520648441549159/.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
