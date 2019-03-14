News

Denim and Diamonds Gala returning to Fairland

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 08:42 PM CDT

FAIRLAND, Okla. - An annual event helping local teachers in Fairland is around the corner

The Denim and Diamonds Gala will recognize teachers.
All proceeds will go to a fund that helps teachers apply for grants to help in the classroom. 
One of the biggest sources of donations is a huge auction that includes 5 Caribbean vacations. 
 The Fairalnd Public Schools Enrichment Foundation hosts the event.

It is scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at 6 pm at Williams Riverside in Fairland. 
Tickets are 35 dollars each and can be purchased at Fairland National Bank and Grand Savings Bank. 

For more ways to purcahase visit  https://www.facebook.com/Fairland-Public-Schools-Enrichment-Foundation-1520648441549159/.
 

