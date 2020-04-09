Demolition begins to make way for new courthouse

JOPLIN, Mo. — The project to build a new courts building in Joplin is moving a step closer to construction.

A crew is finishing demolition of a former used car dealership at 7th and Byers.

The county bought the property on the Northeast corner of the intersection as part of the plan to replace the aging courts building at 6th and Pearl.

Demolition was recently completed on the former First Baptist Church just down the block.

And there’s still one more building to tear down directly West of the courts building, which will likely happen in the next few months.