Demand for warehouse employees growing in Joplin

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A growing demand for skilled warehouse workers in Southwest Missouri is leading to some unique opportunities.

Zechariah Coulston is optimistic about his chance at a new job.

Zechariah Coulston, Worker, said, “It’s definitely a great opportunity.”

He’s part of a 40 hour training session focusing on skills needed in a warehouse.

“I signed up for this to advance myself in the workplace environment. This is a great opportunity to get a forklift cert and also other cert that stick out to employers.”

The ATTC is hosting a series of free training sessions, a project underwritten by a $100,000 grant to fill a growing demand.

Pam Regan, One Stop Operator, Mo Job Centers, said, “We have a ton of employers looking or 42 individuals with these exact same skills.”

Familiar warehouse names like Amazon, Casey’s, and Don’s Cold Storage. They have more openings than qualified people applying for the job.

“These people will definitely be in demand.”

And these students are not just benefitting from the free training – they’ll also be the focus of a reverse job fair.

“All of these individuals that were in the classroom will be put on our website sectorready.org and those employers that are seeking warehouse positions, will be given access to those individuals.”

Making that important first connection.

“We hoping that each of the individuals will get several companies that are wanting to interview with them.”