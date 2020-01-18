Delay of sales tax means delay in funding for a local hospital

NEVADA, Mo. — Issues in starting a sales tax hike mean a delay in funding for a Southwest Missouri hospital.

A half cent sales tax supporting the Nevada Regional Medical Center was supposed to take effect on January first.

But that didn’t happen, delaying the start until April.

City leaders say the tax could have brought in $200,000 in that three months.

Freeman operates the Nevada hospital and leaders there say the budget can absorb the difference.

Steve Graddy, Freeman CFO, said, “So it’s our hope April 1 it will go in – we’ll move forward, we’ll adjust and we’ll look forward to the sales tax kicking in then.”

Nevada voters approved the half cent tax increase on the ballot last august to help pay off a multi-million dollar bond debt.