Delaware County woman arrested on drug trafficking, firearm possession charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A Delaware County woman is behind bars on drug trafficking and possession of a firearm charges after a former felony conviction.

On January 15th, a felony warrant was issued for Mitsy Jones’ arrest with complaints of: aggravated drug trafficking, maintaining a dwelling for use and sale of CDS, possession of CDS without a tax stamp, unlawful use of communication facility, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

The next day, Agents of the 13th District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Jones’ warrant at her residence. However, Jones fled the area upon discovering her felony warrant.

Jones was later tracked to an apartment complex in Goodland, Kansas. With the help of the Goodland Kansas Police Department, Jones was taken into custody without incident.

Jones is incarcerated in the Sherman County, Kansas Jail on a $500,000 bond and awaiting extradition for her warrants.

Sheriff Harlan Moore of the Delware County Sheriff’s Office commented “This was a combined effort by all agencies involved to make a huge impact on the drug trade in our community and should serve as a lesson to other drug dealers that these actions have no business here and it will not be tolerated.”