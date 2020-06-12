Delaware County Sheriff’s Office increasing online presence with new website

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its online presence with a new website.

The website now includes a variety of new features including inmate search, visitation and commissary questions.

You are now able to submit tips, receive information about potential offenders, view job postings, and more.

The sheriff’s office says they are always looking for ways to increase the ease of use and accessbility of the website, so if you have any suggestions, you can give them a call.

delcosheriff.org