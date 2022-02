Delaware County, Okla – The county Sheriff will be holding two open meetings next week in hopes of developing and fostering community partnerships. All residents of the county are welcome to attend.

The first meeting will start at 6 p.m. on February 22nd in Kansas, OK at the American Legion located at 198 Cherokee Street. The second meeting will be held on February 24th at the Cleora School Gym located at 451358 East 295 Road.