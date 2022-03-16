JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County rape victim tearfully testified on Wednesday the fighting between her and the suspected rapist escalated after he smashed her father’s cremated ashes onto the rocks in Flint Creek.

“We were arguing before,” the victim testified. “But it started a bigger argument.”

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged in Delaware County District Court with 13 crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, assault and battery stemming from a July 2021 incident.

“I hate him – I still do – for doing that,” the victim said between sobs when questioned by Jeremy Bennett, Atkins’s attorney.

KSN’s policy is not to identify rape victims.

The victim testified for almost two hours on Wednesday how she was tortured over four days.

Through bouts of crying, the victim pulled the shoulder part of her shirt down to show the jurors the scar from a bite mark and rolled up her shirt sleeve to show the jury a scar from where she was injected with methamphetamine.

“That’s the day I was almost killed,” the victim testified when asked about July 19 by prosecutor David Ball.

“I was tied to a chair with a big yellow rope and injected with meth,” the victim said.

The victim recounted how over four in July days she was raped, sodomized by a black mag flashlight, beaten with a metal bar, tied up to a chair and injected with methamphetamine, stabbed and burned.

“He (Atkins) held my head underneath water where I couldn’t breathe and bashed my head into the rocks,” according to the victim’s testimony.

The victim began crying while looking at photographs of her injuries saying Atkins used a mag flashlight, metal bar, rope, noose, and a utility knife in her assault.

“He hit me with a dope pipe – it burned (my arm),” the victim testified.

“I was tied to the side of a tree for six to eight hours,” the victim said. “He tried to hang me.”

The victim told the jury how Atkins put a rope around her neck and tried to host her up. The victim said she fought back by pushing all her weight to the ground.

“I struggled a lot,” the victim said.

Rick and Tammy Atkins, Atkins’s parents testified they never heard any fighting.

Megan Dart, a sexual abuse nursing examiner, testified she had never seen so many bruises on a victim.

Photographs shown to the jury showed the victim’s multiple injuries, including a large bruise on the victim’s abdomen that measured between two and five inches in width and was in excess of 10 inches long.

“I never saw a bruise this large,” Dart testified.

Petechia, a red or purple spot, was also seen on the victim’s face and light fingertip bruising was noted on her back, Dart testified.

“Petechia is consistent with strangulation,” Dart said.

Dart testified the “light fingertip” bruising typically shows where the victim fought back.

When cross-examined by Bennett, Dart said she did not see any “ligature marks” on the victim’s neck or any bone injuries in the neck area.

Dart testified she found evidence of a sexual assault.

The trial will resume at 9:15 a.m. with closing arguments on Thursday before District Judge Barry Denney.