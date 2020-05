Okla. — The Oklahoma State Health Department announces COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Delaware County resident, bringing the total number for the county up to 16 deaths.

Delaware County has seen 92 total cases, with 70 recoveries.

The state of Oklahoma has about 4,500 cases statewide, with 272 deaths and 3,204 recoveries.

The total amount of cases stems from the 65 and older age group.