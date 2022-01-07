Delaware County man surrenders/accused of running drug-theft ring

JAY – After a month of being on the run, a Delaware County man wanted for running a drug-theft ring surrendered to authorities on Friday.

Gerald Starr, 58, of Kansas, Okla. was taken into custody by Cherokee Nation marshals, said prosecutor David Ball. Starr will be prosecuted by Cherokee Nation, he said.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said the investigation shows stolen items would be traded out to Starr for drugs.

A search warrant for two mini storage units located in West Siloam Springs belonging to Starr turned up approximately $70,000 in stolen property. A stolen goose-neck dump trailer was seized from Starr’s residence and a stolen travel trailer was located on property rented to Starr.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said earlier guns including a rifle with a homemade silencer were confiscated from the storage units. The storage units contained items from Atwoods, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Harbor Freight, he said earlier.

Starr has a criminal history out of Delaware, Mayes, and Cherokee Counties of theft, drug violations, and concealing stolen property.