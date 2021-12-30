Delaware County man in custody/$60K in outstanding warrants

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man with $60,000 in outstanding warrants is now in custody, said Sheriff James Beck.

Codey Blackbear, 35, of Kansas, Okla. was arrested Tuesday. He is also a “person of interest” in other crimes in Delaware County, including information on a stolen vehicle, he said.

Codey Blackbear

He is being held on charges of receiving, possessing, or concealing a stolen vehicle, trafficking in illegal drugs, and escape from arrest or detention for a felony.

Another vehicle with a broken steering column was recovered and impounded, he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories