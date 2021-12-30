Delaware County man in custody/$60K in outstanding warrants

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man with $60,000 in outstanding warrants is now in custody, said Sheriff James Beck.

Codey Blackbear, 35, of Kansas, Okla. was arrested Tuesday. He is also a “person of interest” in other crimes in Delaware County, including information on a stolen vehicle, he said.

He is being held on charges of receiving, possessing, or concealing a stolen vehicle, trafficking in illegal drugs, and escape from arrest or detention for a felony.

Another vehicle with a broken steering column was recovered and impounded, he said.