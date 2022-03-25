TULSA, Okla. – A Delaware County man was convicted Friday in federal court of choking a child in a sexual abuse act while living in Korea.

Derek Ray Flaming, 36, of Salina, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Tulsa of receipt of an obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children; distribution of an obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children; aggravated sexual abuse; and attempted sexual abuse.

“Derek Flaming sexually abused a young victim and has been convicted for his predatory acts,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Trial testimony showed Flaming tried to force the child to perform a sex act and when the victim refused, Flaming became violent and started to strangle her and eventually stopped when she began screaming.

Flaming was living with his wife in Nov. 2016 who was stationed at Yongsan, the Republic of Korea when he attempted to sexually abuse a minor.

He also admitted to making inappropriate comments to the victim and being as nude in front of her, but said the exposure was accidental.

A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Flaming’s residence showed he download images and videos of child sexual abuse material and sent a child sexual abuse image to another person.

Flaming faces a minimum of 30 years and up to a lifetime in prison when he is sentenced.