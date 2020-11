DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his wife.

52-year-old John Hackathorn is in the Delaware County Jail without bond, charged with one count of first degree murder.

Wednesday just after 5 p.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to South 620 Road in Jay.

Deputies found 60-year-old Mary Hackathorn with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

OSBI has been called in to investigate her murder.