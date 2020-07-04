Delaware County inmates file lawsuit about alleged unprovoked taser use

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — 7 Delaware County inmates have filed a complaint lawsuit against the Sheriff, county commissioners, and two former detention officers.

According to the complaint, the inmates say there were allegedly seven seperate incidents between December 13th and 20th in 2019 that involved a taser being used on the inmates without cause or provocation.

The complaint also says Sheriff Harlan Moore, the county commissioners, and former officers Charles Hayes and Shelby Mayberry showed –quote “a reckless disregard for their rights.”

The inmates are seeking $75,000 in damages.