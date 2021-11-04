Delaware County crash claims life of a Broken Arrow man

GROVE – A Broken Arrow man died Wednesday after a crash with a semi-truck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Justin D. Brown, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries. He was pinned for approximately two hours and 50 minutes, the patrol said.

Gary Palmeri, 54, of Colcord was driving westbound on Oklahoma 25 when Brown’s vehicle, in the eastbound lane went left of center and was struck by the semi-truck, the patrol said.

The fatal accident happened around 5 p.m. on Oklahoma 25 approximately seven miles east of Grove.

Palmeri, driver of the semi-truck, was not injured.