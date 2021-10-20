Delaware County Children’s Agency Awarded $100,000

((JAY, Okla.)) Three Delaware County civic groups were awarded over $130,000 to help offset funds they lost during the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network, the American Legion Post 195, and the Delaware County Historical Society were presented checks during Tuesday’s Delaware County Commissioners meeting.

The funds were part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

The Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network works to minimize the trauma to child victims during the investigation and prosecution of cases. Founded in 1994, the agency was awarded $100,000.

“We plan to use the money to help pay salaries for our workers,” said Jill McAbee, Executive Director

The Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network had to cancel three fundraisers, which offset expenses, during the pandemic, she said.

McAbee said in previous years, the agency performed between 120 to 140 forensic child interviews.

“In 2020 we did 188 forensic interviews,” McAbee said. “So far in 2021, we have done 150 forensic interviews.”

McAbee blames the pandemic on the rise of domestic violence cases, which also include physical child abuse and sexual child abuse cases.

“The number of cases continues to grow,” McAbee said.

The American Legion Post 195 was awarded $25,000 and the Delaware County Historical Society was awarded $5,270.