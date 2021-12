JAY, Okla. – The burned body of a man found in the Lake Eucha area of Delaware County has been identified as 37-year-old Brett Scheele, said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman on Tuesday.

Arbeitman said Scheele’s hometown is listed as Jay.

Scheele’s burned body was discovered Dec. 9 along south 609 Road, she said.

Scheele’s death is classified as a homicide investigation, but the state’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, she said.