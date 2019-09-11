Delaware County 11-year-old boy saves 2-year-old sister from drowning

Delaware County Sheriff Press Release:

On Wednesday, Sheriff Harlan Moore reported a two year old girl was saved from drowning on Sunday 09/08/2019 by quick action of her 11 year old brother and a responding deputy sheriff.

Sheriff Moore said he learned Sgt. Jason Hutcheson was dispatched to Muscle Beach area of Lake Eucha, a regular swim area southeast of Jay, Ok. about 3:30 p.m. in reference to a drowning child. When Hutcheson arrived he learned Weston Dart, 11 noticed his two year old sister, Serenity, submerged when he saw her swim floaty underwater.

He quickly recovered the girl and got her out of the water. When Sgt. Hutcheson arrived simultaneously and took over the compressions on the child, he reported:

“I checked to see if she was breathing and was able to confirm she was, but her respirations were very shallow. As I continued to apply compressions, she coughed a shallow cough and cleared water from her lungs. Her breathing seemed to improve. She opened her eyes and became responsive.” Sgt. Hutcheson

Grove EMS ambulance arrived and the child was transported to Grove Integris Hospital. Brittney Mapp, the child’s mother reported later Serenity is expected to make a full recovery from the incident.

Sheriff Moore said this was a tragedy averted. Swift work by 11 year old brother, Weston Dart and Sgt. Hutcheson obviously saved this child’s life.