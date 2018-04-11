Dehric Cox wins Golden Lion Award

Our latest winner of the Golden Lion Award comes from Joplin High School.
Joplin High School Junior Dehric Cox loves music.
“I just like to surround myself with music in general,” says Dehric Cox.
He’s been playing the saxophone for six years.
“It’s just been a really good experience. I’ve had a lot of fun with it. And just playing the saxophone, you just get to play all kinds of different musics and different styles,” says Dehric Cox.
But it’s not just the high school band.
“You can also join pit for uh plays and musicals and then show choir band which I’m also in. And then there’s jazz band and then there’s marching band and concert band; and then there’s also – I’m also in woodwind choir,” says Cox.
And Dehric takes that love of music, the sax and band – and shares it with others.
“I try to set a good example sometimes as best as I can. And then I really try to help our freshmen out with playing saxophone. Or just anything in general like on the field whether it’s reading a drill chart or just anything that they’re having trouble with,” says Cox.
He’s already making plans to help the newest members of the band adjust next year.
“Got some, a lot of good incoming freshmen,” says Dehric Cox.
Something that doesn’t come as a surprise to JHS teacher Michelle Espinosa.
“If you need something you go to Dehric – he has kinda taken the lead on setting up our show choir band. And now he’s gotten it to the point where we’ve got so many people that want to be in the show choir band with us – that we have to audition them which is a good problem to have,” says Michelle Espinosa.
Graduation is still a year away, but Dehric has a goal.
“I plan on going to MSSU, and then probably minor in music and then major in criminal justice,” says Dehric Cox.
To learn more about the Golden Lion Award sponsored by Missouri Southern and Beimdiek Insurance, visit the link we’ve provided here.