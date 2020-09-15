Deer season opens in Kansas

KANSAS — The hunt is on for deer in Kansas.

Hunters killed 78,000 deer in Kansas last year, on Monday anyone could start hunting, but there are restrictions. There are about 700,000 deer in the state. Kansas Department of Parks, Wildlife, and Tourism splits the hunting seasons by which type of weapon people can use.

Right now you can only use archery like a bow and arrow or a muzzleloader. This season lasts through the end of the year. It includes the rut, or the prime hunting time when deer are breeding in November. Rifle season begins in early December and only lasts for a week and a half.

KDWPT officials say the reason behind this is to keep ideal hunting conditions in Kansas.

Levi Jaster, Big Game Program Coordinator, KDWPT, said, “We have to limit the most effective weaponry where people have the most success because if we allow too much then we could over-harvest if we’re not careful.”

Many consider Kansas as one of the best places to hunt in the country. Out of state hunters are placed in a drawing to be able to come to Kansas. Last year 25% of the 78,000 that were killed were out of state tags. Each hunter spending hundreds of dollars on a tag and license. Mickey Holloway lets people hunt on his property near Willard – he says he likes to see the enjoyment it brings people.

Mickey Holloway, said, “A successful hunt is not necessarily getting a kill, it’s just being there, doing it.”

Each Kansan can buy one deer tag, but in some areas where the population is higher, you can purchase up to six for anterless deer