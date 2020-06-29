Deer hunts opening up in Missouri

MISSOURI — Starting July 1, deer hunters can apply online for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the State of Missouri.

The application period is open until July 31.

Those selected will be chosen through a random drawing and will receive maps and other hunt information through the mail.

Results will be available August 15 through January 15.

Managed deer hunts will take place starting Mid-September until January.

For more information on how to apply, we’ve provided a link here.