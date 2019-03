Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Police are conducting a death investigation after discovering a man's body Friday evening.



Around 5:15pm, someone called Joplin Police for a well-being check at 930 South Jefferson.



Officers responded and discovered a deceased male inside the home.



Joplin Police will release more information as it becomes available.