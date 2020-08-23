Decaying child body found

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An investigation is underway in Carthage Saturday night as residents make the chilling discovery of a decaying child body.

The Carthage Police Department says they responded to a call at 1102 Walnut Street after neighbors said they saw the body of a deceased child in a backyard.

The body was partially buried in the backyard–officers say due to the state of decay the body was in, it’s undetermined how long it had been there for.

The body will be sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are interviewing the occupants of the home and neighbors.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to contact the Carthage PD at 417-237-7200.