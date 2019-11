BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Decatur man was arrested Tuesday for child pornography.

Casey Rhodes, 41, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography.

Rhodes admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old female and that they spoke about meeting in person.

Rhodes’ arraignment is scheduled for January 6th at 8 a.m. He’s being held in the Benton County Jail on a $40,000 bond.