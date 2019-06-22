Decades of Wheels caters to people of different ages, locations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Car enthusiasts and community members alike were welcomed at the second annual Decades of Wheels car show in Baxter Springs Saturday.

The event was put on by the Decades of Wheels Museum to give everyone an eventful place to spend their Saturday.

The show catered to all ages with a car show, hot dog eating contest, and games.

With this only being the second year of the show, some are happy to see such a big turn out.

Dwight Tannehill of Decades of Wheels says, “What we wanted to do is, we bring as many people to Baxter as we possibly can. When you look around, you see the quality of stuff that’s here, it’s really quite mind boggling who people come to see and be part of this.”

Tannehill adds since last year’s show, they have nearly doubled in attendees, with some coming as far as North Carolina.