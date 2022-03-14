JOPLIN, Mo. – Prior to last Tuesday’s (3/8) officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of Joplin Police Officers Ben Cooper and Jake Reed, several decades have passed since an on-duty JPD officer died from gunshot wounds.

On May 22nd, 1980, Joplin Police Lieutenant Richard Gammill (who served as a Sergeant during that time and then later promoted to Lieutenant), was dispatched to the Howard Johnson’s Hotel to assist two other officers who were attempting to interview a man claiming he had been shot.

(Photo of former JPD Lieutenant Richard W. O. Gammill)

Once Gammill arrived at the Hotel, the subject Michael McCall, pulled out at .38 caliber handgun and fired at all three officers on scene.

Gammill was shot in the left shoulder and the right, mid-section of his back.

As a result of the injuries, Lieutenant Gammill suffered stress diabetes and future complications which lead to his death 32 years ago, on September 7th, 1989.

The shooter, Michael McCall, was fired at three times by officers and died was a result of those wounds.

(A plaque dedicated to JPD Lieutenant, Richard Gammill, who died from gunshot wounds while on-duty in 1980)

32 years went by before JPD would morn the loss of not one, but two officers.

During the first week in March of 2022, both officers Cooper and Reed were on-duty when struck by fatal gunfire.

Another officer, Rickey Hirshey, was also struck by gunfire during that same incident.

His injuries, though, were not fatal.

Police say 40-year-old Joplin resident Anthony Felix, (who police shot and killed) was responsible for the two officer shooting deaths.

(A temporary memorial was created for Ben Cooper and Jake Reed along the “Wall of the Fallen,” located inside the Joplin Police Department)

Fellow police officers say the risk they take on each day is worth the reward that public service brings, as well as the fulfillment of being in a position to stand up for those in need, when nobody else can.

“It is dangerous, there are inherent dangers of the job, it doesn’t mean people get to hurt you, but you just have to understand that evil exists in the world, and no matter how utopian people believe society can be, there will always be a certain amount of evil. So, there will always need to be people who stand in defense of that. People who are willing to put on body armor, to carry a weapon, to put themselves in a position where they have to go toward gunfire,” says Sergeant Brian Wenberg of the Duquesne Police Department.