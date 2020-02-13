Debate on Kansas Medicaid expansion heating up

KANSAS — A showdown at the capitol is intensifying tonight – as the Republican Senate President tries to hold legislation hostage.

Tonight she tells our capitol bureau she blames the Governor.

Each day there’s something new lawmakers trading jabs over abortion rights and medicaid and in the meantime both bills are at a standstill.

It all started when a possible constitutional amendment on abortion failed to pass through the Kansas house.

Senate President Susan Wagle announced that she will not allow Medicaid expansion to be debated in the Senate — despite its bipartisan support.

Wagle is running for U.S. Senate. And some say she is holding Medicaid expansion hostage in order to get her way.

For the first time Senator Wagle is answering our questions on camera. And – she’s now blaming Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

“It’s actually Governor Kelly versus Susan Wagle,” said Wagle.

Wagle alleges the Governor used threats and scare tactics to sway votes and block the abortion amendment from passing.

“She inserted herself in this process. She’s quite angry. She wants Medicaid expansion,”

I tracked down Governor Kelly to get her take.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I understand that there are those who use those bullying tactics to get things done. That’s never been my style, it’s still not my style.”

Wagle says passing Medicaid expansion without the abortion amendment, which would give the legislature the power to regulate abortions, would mean taxpayers would pay for Medicaid abortions. However, rivals say this is not true.

Senator Anthony Hensley, (D) Topeka, said, “It’s really a bogus issue to think that taxpayers are going to be paying for abortions if Medicaid is expanded. It’s really trying to trump up an issue just to put fear in people.”

Wagle says she has received support from Kansans, even those who would benefit from medicaid expansion.

“They’re okay with us holding on Medicaid Expansion until we pick up a few more votes for that constitutional amendment so the people of Kansas can vote,” said Wagle.

Senate democrats are looking to secure enough votes to bring the Medicaid expansion bill to the senate floor in spite of Wagle’s objections.

We’ll keep an eye on the debate.