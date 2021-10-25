Death investigation underway for 82-year-old woman found in Delaware County

KANSAS, Okla. — A death investigation in underway in Delaware County.

A woman’s body was found around 11 today near East 570 Road and 600 Road in Kansas, Oklahoma. Her identity, and cause of death are still under investigation.

Several agencies, including the OSBI, were searching the area after items belonging to a missing Springdale, Arkansas woman were found yesterday along the road.

82-year-old Ava Moore was reported missing from her home on October 20th. Yesterday, her purse and its contents were found. Her vehicle was also located, unoccupied, a short distance away.